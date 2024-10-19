Budanov met with US Army veteran generals to discuss possible scenarios for the development of the Russian-Ukrainian war
Kyiv • UNN
The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine met with a group of American veteran generals. They discussed the global security situation and possible scenarios of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov met with a group of US Army veteran generals who arrived in Ukraine to discuss the global security situation and the Russian-Ukrainian war, UNN reports with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
Kyrylo Budanov met with a group of American veteran generals who came to Ukraine at the invitation of the Ukrainian Freedom Fund. The conversation was attended by high-ranking officials who have extensive experience in developing and conducting strategic combat operations on land, in the air and on water.
Among them were General David McKiernan, Lieutenant General David Deptula, Major General Charles Corcoran, Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery, Brigadier General Jaropolk Hladkyi and Colonel Andy Bain.
During the meeting, the participants discussed the global security situation in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war, including possible scenarios for the development of the conflict. Particular attention was paid to the participation of North Korea on the side of Russia. Kyrylo Budanov shared his vision of the confrontation with Russia and expressed his gratitude for the support provided by the United States to Ukraine.
The US generals, in turn, emphasized that they would continue to inform the US Congress about the real state of affairs in the war and emphasize the importance of further support for Ukraine.
