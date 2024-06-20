British intelligence analyzed the consequences of Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks on Russian airfields

During June 2024, the Russian army maintained pressure on the front line in Ukraine with the help of tactical aviation. However, over the past week, the Russian Federation has changed its tactics. This was reported by the Ministry of defense of Great Britain, referring to intelligence data, writes UNN.

The report notes that during June 2024, the Russian Air Force maintained pressure on the front line in Ukraine with tactical aircraft, while kamikaze drones continued to strike deep infrastructure and military targets related to defense.

However, between June 12 and 18, Russian long-range aircraft switched their cruise missile strikes to Ukrainian air bases, which almost certainly caused disappointment with the success of Ukrainian airstrikes, and also probably underscores Russia's concerns about the future use of F-16 aircraft., - the message says.

A series of coordinated Ukrainian attacks on targets in Crimea led to the destruction of critical elements of the Russian S-300 and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems.

While it is likely that Russia can quickly replace the systems, further depletion is likely to force Russia to attract equipment from other regions, as it has done before, if it wants to maintain the coverage density of its air defense system. Or Russia may be forced to accept the decline in its capabilities, putting its forces in Crimea at increased risk.

Further successful Ukrainian attacks on Russian airfields from which strike operations are conducted, such as Mozdok, akhtubinsk and most recently morozovsk, are very likely to force Russia to continue its policy of dispersing aircraft further away from the front line.

This will almost certainly lead to increased fatigue of aircraft and crews, as the departure time increases. It is possible that the loss of a Su-34 fighter-bomber in North Ossetia in southern Russia on June 12 is connected with this, - summed up in the Ministry of defense of Great Britain.

