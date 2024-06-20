$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10260 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

British intelligence analyzed the consequences of Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks on Russian airfields

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23108 views

Ukrainian attacks on Russian airfields forced Russia to disperse its aircraft further away from the front line, which led to increased fatigue of aircraft crews due to increased flight time, while successful strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces on air defense systems in Crimea reduced the capabilities of Russian air defense in the region.

British intelligence analyzed the consequences of Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks on Russian airfields

During June 2024, the Russian army maintained pressure on the front line in Ukraine with the help of tactical aviation. However, over the past week, the Russian Federation has changed its tactics. This was reported by the Ministry of defense of Great Britain, referring to intelligence data, writes UNN.

Details

The report notes that during June 2024, the Russian Air Force maintained pressure on the front line in Ukraine with tactical aircraft, while kamikaze drones continued to strike deep infrastructure and military targets related to defense.

However, between June 12 and 18, Russian long-range aircraft switched their cruise missile strikes to Ukrainian air bases, which almost certainly caused disappointment with the success of Ukrainian airstrikes, and also probably underscores Russia's concerns about the future use of F-16 aircraft.,

- the message says.

A series of coordinated Ukrainian attacks on targets in Crimea led to the destruction of critical elements of the Russian S-300 and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems.

While it is likely that Russia can quickly replace the systems, further depletion is likely to force Russia to attract equipment from other regions, as it has done before, if it wants to maintain the coverage density of its air defense system. Or Russia may be forced to accept the decline in its capabilities, putting its forces in Crimea at increased risk.

Further successful Ukrainian attacks on Russian airfields from which strike operations are conducted, such as Mozdok, akhtubinsk and most recently morozovsk, are very likely to force Russia to continue its policy of dispersing aircraft further away from the front line.

This will almost certainly lead to increased fatigue of aircraft and crews, as the departure time increases. It is possible that the loss of a Su-34 fighter-bomber in North Ossetia in southern Russia on June 12 is connected with this,

- summed up in the Ministry of defense of Great Britain.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Su-34
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Security Service of Ukraine
S-400 missile system
S-300 missile system
United Kingdom
Crimea
Ukraine
