Britain to give Ukraine 200 more anti-tank missiles

Kyiv

 23633 views

The UK will send another 200 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine and train another 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

Britain to give Ukraine 200 more anti-tank missiles

The United Kingdom will send 200 more anti-tank missiles to Ukraine and train another 10 thousand Ukrainian soldiers. This was announced  by British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, UNN reports citing Sky News.

"Today, I can announce a new package of 200 Brimstone anti-tank missiles to further strengthen Ukraine's defense. These missiles have previously made a significant impact on the battlefield, in one case forcing Russian forces to abandon and retreat while attempting to cross a river," Shapps said.

He added that the UK will train the Ukrainian military alongside other allies, adding: "Together we will train another 10,000 in the first half of 2024.

He warned that this year was a "turning point" for Ukraine.

"It is time for the West and all civilized countries to step up and provide Ukraine with the necessary support," he said.

Addendum

Denmark announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth almost $250 million 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

