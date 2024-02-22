Britain invests $5.5 billion to create drones based on Ukraine's experience

The United Kingdom is investing 4.5 billion pounds ($5.5 billion) in drones for its armed forces based on the experience gained in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense has announced. This is stated in a statement by the British government, UNN reports.

Details

The UK's defense strategy for drones is reportedly based on lessons learned in Ukraine. It will allow for the use of innovative capabilities across the UK defense sector.

According to the new approach, the drones will be transferred to the British military as soon as possible, equipping the country's armed forces with essential intelligence, surveillance and strike capabilities.

The government of Brania pointed out that the successful implementation of the initiative to supply 4,000 drones to Ukraine remains a priority.

The conflict in Ukraine has been an incubator for new ways of fighting and we need to learn and apply these lessons learned from hard fighting. Rapid development and modernization of unmanned systems will be key to gaining an advantage on the battlefield and we must seize this opportunity to develop and maintain such skills and capabilities in the UK - Defense Acquisition Secretary James Cartlidge said.

Of the more than $3 billion that will be spent to support Ukraine this fiscal year, more than $240 million will go to supplying Ukraine with unmanned systems.

Addendum

The UK will send 200 more anti-tank missiles to Ukraine and train 10 thousand more Ukrainian soldiers.

Also today, the UK expanded sanctions on more than 50 more individuals and businesses, aimed at reducing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's weapons arsenal and war chest. The new sanctions package targets munitions manufacturers, electronics companies, and diamond and oil traders.