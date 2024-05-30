Bloomberg: Sweden is ready to block Russian gas imports if Hungary interferes with EU sanctions
Sweden threatens to unilaterally block imports of Russian liquefied natural gas if Hungary interferes with EU sanctions on Russian LNG.
Sweden admits the possibility of unilaterally blocking imports of Russian liquefied natural gas if Hungary interferes with EU sanctions on Russian LNG. This was stated by Swedish Energy Minister Ebba Bush, writes Bloomberg, reports UNN.
The publication notes that negotiations on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia are currently underway in the EU. Ukraine's Western partners are seeking to impose restrictions on key Russian LNG projects, as well as a ban on the use of EU ports to re-export supplies to third countries.
At the same time, Hungary opposed this proposal, and the sanctions require the unanimity of the 27 EU member states.
If the package of sanctions does not meet the goal, we are ready to act independently
The Swedish official did not explain exactly how the government will target energy imports from Russia. In Bloomberg stressed that generally accepted rules require countries to take into account the energy security of the European Union.
The goal of this whole war on the part of Russia is "divide and rule". But Sweden won't wait if we don't succeed with the 14th package of sanctions
The publication noted that Russian gas imports to Sweden are small, but this determination indicates the growing impatience of member states for constant obstacles from Hungary in the issue of assistance to Ukraine.
In addition, such statements highlight the divergence of views in the middle of the block.
The publication Euronews reported that the EU has started negotiations on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on Russian gas, in particular , a ban on transshipment of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).