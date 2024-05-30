Bloomberg: Sweden is ready to block Russian gas imports if Hungary interferes with EU sanctions

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 60430 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137682 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142844 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 235870 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170789 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163168 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147591 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218114 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112913 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204747 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 44850 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 59028 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108089 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 40588 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103749 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 235870 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218114 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204747 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230889 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218144 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 6664 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103749 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108089 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157919 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156727 views
Actual
Bloomberg: Sweden is ready to block Russian gas imports if Hungary interferes with EU sanctions

Bloomberg: Sweden is ready to block Russian gas imports if Hungary interferes with EU sanctions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23480 views

Sweden threatens to unilaterally block imports of Russian liquefied natural gas if Hungary interferes with EU sanctions on Russian LNG.

Sweden admits the possibility of unilaterally blocking imports of Russian liquefied natural gas if Hungary interferes with EU sanctions on Russian LNG. This was stated by Swedish Energy Minister Ebba Bush, writes Bloomberg, reports UNN.   

Details 

The publication notes that negotiations on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia are currently underway in the EU. Ukraine's Western partners are seeking to impose restrictions on key Russian LNG projects, as well as a ban on the use of EU ports to re-export supplies to third countries.

Hungary opposes new package of sanctions against Russia over restrictions on Russian gas - Politico14.05.24, 14:22 • 21766 views

At the same time,  Hungary opposed this proposal, and the sanctions require the unanimity of the 27 EU member states.   

If the package of sanctions does not meet the goal, we are ready to act independently

- stated Ebba Bush.

The Swedish official did not explain exactly how the government will target energy imports from Russia. In Bloomberg stressed that generally accepted rules require countries to take into account the energy security of the European Union.

The goal of this whole war on the part of Russia is "divide and rule". But Sweden won't wait if we don't succeed with the 14th package of sanctions

- - stated by the Swedish Minister of energy

Addition 

The publication noted that Russian gas imports to Sweden are small, but this determination indicates the growing impatience of member states for constant obstacles from Hungary in the issue of assistance to Ukraine.

FT: Turkey wants to increase LNG purchases from the US to reduce its dependence on russia29.04.24, 06:55 • 22866 views

In addition, such statements highlight the divergence of views in the middle of the block.

Recall

The publication Euronews reported that the EU has started negotiations on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on Russian gas, in particular , a ban on transshipment of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).   

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
european-unionEuropean Union
swedenSweden
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising