In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Bloomberg: foreign companies have started to rebuild Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106694 views

Foreign companies from Austria, Germany, and Turkey have begun rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine, expecting large investment opportunities after the conflict ends, Bloomberg reports.

Bloomberg: foreign companies have started to rebuild Ukraine

Foreign companies are starting to restore infrastructure in Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, companies from Austria, Germany, and Turkey have already begun work, UNN reports .

Details

The agency recalls that the European Investment Bank had previously predicted that the recovery would take 1 trillion euros. This is five times more than the funds allocated by the United States under the Marshall Plan, which provided assistance to European countries after World War II.

Governments, CEOs and investors are "taking positions in anticipation of a recovery," Bloomberg writes. According to the agency, more and more companies are increasing their presence in Ukraine, counting on "great investment opportunities" after the conflict.

Bloomberg believes that, given where the aid is coming from, U.S. and European companies "are likely to get the lion's share of the contracts." Turkish firms, according to the agency, have already begun work in the hope that "they will have an advantage when the fight for the big contracts begins." They are currently rebuilding bridges, roads, supplying power generators and mobile hospitals.

Austrian and German companies are planning to rebuild infrastructure and defense enterprises. For example, the German concern Rheinmetall AG has previously announced plans to set up a 155 mm artillery ammunition production facility in Ukraine. Fixit, a manufacturer of building materials, is opening a production site in western Ukraine, and Bayer AG, a chemical company, is investing in seed production. Denmark allocates $130 million to rebuild a shipbuilding center in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomy
Bloomberg L.P.
Rheinmetal
Austria
Denmark
Germany
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
