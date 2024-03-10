Bloomberg: foreign companies have started to rebuild Ukraine

Foreign companies are starting to restore infrastructure in Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, companies from Austria, Germany, and Turkey have already begun work, UNN reports .

Details

The agency recalls that the European Investment Bank had previously predicted that the recovery would take 1 trillion euros. This is five times more than the funds allocated by the United States under the Marshall Plan, which provided assistance to European countries after World War II.

Governments, CEOs and investors are "taking positions in anticipation of a recovery," Bloomberg writes. According to the agency, more and more companies are increasing their presence in Ukraine, counting on "great investment opportunities" after the conflict.

Bloomberg believes that, given where the aid is coming from, U.S. and European companies "are likely to get the lion's share of the contracts." Turkish firms, according to the agency, have already begun work in the hope that "they will have an advantage when the fight for the big contracts begins." They are currently rebuilding bridges, roads, supplying power generators and mobile hospitals.

Austrian and German companies are planning to rebuild infrastructure and defense enterprises. For example, the German concern Rheinmetall AG has previously announced plans to set up a 155 mm artillery ammunition production facility in Ukraine. Fixit, a manufacturer of building materials, is opening a production site in western Ukraine, and Bayer AG, a chemical company, is investing in seed production. Denmark allocates $130 million to rebuild a shipbuilding center in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

The U.S. State Department and the Marshall Fund will work on the restoration of Ukrainian cities