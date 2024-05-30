Blinken admitted that the United States will "adapt and correct" its position on strikes with American weapons on targets in Russia

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken did not rule out that the United States may "adapt and correct" its position on allowing Ukraine to launch strikes with American weapons on targets in Russia, writes UNN with reference to Voice of America.

During his visit to Moldova on April 29, Blinken noted that the US position will depend on the conditions on the battlefield. At the same time, the US Secretary of State repeated the phrase that he had previously voiced that now the United States "does not make it possible and does not contribute" to attacks on Russia.

"Another defining feature of our support for Ukraine for more than two years is adaptation, depending on how conditions have changed, how the battlefield has changed, how Russia's actions have changed in terms of how it conducts its aggression and escalation. We have adapted and adapted, and I am confident that we will continue to do so," the US Secretary of state said.

When asked if Blinken's words mean that the United States can support Ukraine's attacks inside Russia, he said: "adapting and correcting means exactly that.

Blinken added that Russia in the Kharkiv region"took advantage of the fact that the presidential request for additional funding was delayed in Congress." But now that the Ukrainian armed forces have started receiving weapons from recently adopted aid packages, "we see a real effect on the stabilization of the front," the American diplomat stressed.

The US Secretary of state also announced that soon at the NATO summit, which is scheduled to take place on July 9-11, "you will see very strong results for Ukraine in terms of its further integration with NATO.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu , for her part, thanked the United States for supporting Ukraine. "Ukraine defends peace here in Moldova," she added.

On the other hand, she added that Moldova's neighbors, Ukraine and the EU, "need a strong and Democratic Moldova that will be a reliable partner, promote security, and not be a gray zone.

