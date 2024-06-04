Blackouts are possible throughout Ukraine on Wednesday during the day - Ukrenergo

On Wednesday, June 5, power outages can occur throughout the day. This was stated in the NEK "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Details

The ministry explained that tomorrow an energy shortage is forecast in the energy system throughout the day.

Electricity consumption limits will be valid for each region from 00:00 to 24:00.If the limits are exceeded, regional power companies will apply hourly blackout schedules for industrial and domestic consumers - explain in "Ukrenergo".

The NCREC hopes that there will be fewer blackouts, but this will not be immediately after the tariff is raised

Addition

DTEK added that tomorrow in Kiev, and the Kiev, Odessa and Donetsk regions , as directed, shutdown schedules will be in effect throughout the day.

Recall

The Pension Fund stated that due to the increase in electricity tariffs , the amount of subsidies for recipients will be automatically recalculated. This does not require subsidy recipients to apply again.