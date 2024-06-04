The NCREC hopes that there will be fewer blackouts, but this will not be immediately after the tariff is raised

The NCREC expressed the hope that there will be fewer blackouts, but this will not happen immediately from the point of raising the electricity tariff. Power engineers will feel the effect of the tariff increase in the form of funds received in about a month, when new payments will arrive and people will start paying them. This was announced by the profile member of the NCREC Konstantin Uschapovsky on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

Before the Cabinet of ministers approved the decision to raise electricity tariffs for individual and collective domestic consumers at the level of UAH 4.32/kWh, the option of switching to a differentiated tariff was considered, when Ukrainian families could pay for electricity at the old tariff of UAH 2.64/kWh due to economical consumption.

When asked why they refused the option with a differentiated tariff for consumption up to and including 100 kWh, Uschapovsky said::

This is due to the fact that when one tariff is set, it is much easier to administer it and this completely eliminates the possibility of manipulation and abuse on the ground. Therefore, the government made such a decision. To protect the low-income segments of the population, those who consume little today, a system of targeted subsidies is provided, which will solve this problem and unprotected segments of the population will not notice a significant increase in the amount in payments.

He also explained what caused the increase in electricity tariffs for individual and collective domestic consumers at the level of 4.32 UAH/kWh.

This figure is due to the fact that the Ministry of energy and the government have considered the issue as much as possible in order to provide the population with electricity that has the lowest cost. This electricity is currently produced by such state-owned companies as Ukrhydroenergo and Energoatom. Therefore, when calculating this price, the cost of electricity generation was taken by these two entities, transport tariffs were added and reached the amount of UAH 4.32 per kWh. This is how this price was calculated - said Uschapovsky.

In addition, he commented on why, despite the tariff increase, blackouts continue.

The energy system of Ukraine is a very complex organism and today the main task of Power Engineers is not to waste time and use all possible resources of assistance provided to us by our Western partners, to the money that will come with the tariff in order to start and carry out repair and restoration work right now. Unfortunately, the effect that the tariff increase will give in the form of receipts of energy funds will be felt in about a month, when new payments will arrive and people will start paying them Uschapovsky noted.

Therefore, according to him, blackouts are now taking place solely due to the fact that the Ukrainian energy system has suffered serious damage from the Russian Federation.

"All power engineers work 24/7 and if the resource that will be received, appropriate equipment will be purchased and we hope that there will be fewer blackouts, but this will not happen immediately from the point of raising the tariff," Uschapovsky said.

