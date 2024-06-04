The NCREC hopes that there will be fewer blackouts, but this will not be immediately after the tariff is raised

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 40026 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100653 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143921 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148539 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243920 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172865 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164404 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222191 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 76188 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110220 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35467 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48872 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 84843 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243920 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222191 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208527 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234448 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221435 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 40026 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25228 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30512 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110220 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112520 views
Actual
The NCREC hopes that there will be fewer blackouts, but this will not be immediately after the tariff is raised

The NCREC hopes that there will be fewer blackouts, but this will not be immediately after the tariff is raised

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15849 views

Despite the increase in the electricity tariff, blackouts will continue. Power engineers will feel the effect of receiving funds only in a month, when people will start paying new bills.

The NCREC expressed the hope that there will be fewer blackouts, but this will not happen immediately from the point of raising the electricity tariff. Power engineers will feel the effect of the tariff increase in the form of funds received in about a month, when new payments will arrive and people will start paying them. This was announced by the profile member of the NCREC Konstantin Uschapovsky on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

Before the Cabinet of ministers approved the decision to raise electricity tariffs for individual and collective domestic consumers at the level of UAH 4.32/kWh, the option of switching to a differentiated tariff was considered, when Ukrainian families could pay for electricity at the old tariff of UAH 2.64/kWh due to economical consumption.

When asked why they refused the option with a differentiated tariff for consumption up to and including 100 kWh, Uschapovsky said::

This is due to the fact that when one tariff is set, it is much easier to administer it and this completely eliminates the possibility of manipulation and abuse on the ground. Therefore, the government made such a decision. To protect the low-income segments of the population, those who consume little today, a system of targeted subsidies is provided, which will solve this problem and unprotected segments of the population will not notice a significant increase in the amount in payments.

He also explained what caused the increase in electricity tariffs for individual and collective domestic consumers at the level of 4.32 UAH/kWh.

This figure is due to the fact that the Ministry of energy and the government have considered the issue as much as possible in order to provide the population with electricity that has the lowest cost. This electricity is currently produced by such state-owned companies as Ukrhydroenergo and Energoatom. Therefore, when calculating this price, the cost of electricity generation was taken by these two entities, transport tariffs were added and reached the amount of UAH 4.32 per kWh. This is how this price was calculated

- said Uschapovsky.

In addition, he commented on why, despite the tariff increase, blackouts continue.

The energy system of Ukraine is a very complex organism and today the main task of Power Engineers is not to waste time and use all possible resources of assistance provided to us by our Western partners, to the money that will come with the tariff in order to start and carry out repair and restoration work right now. Unfortunately, the effect that the tariff increase will give in the form of receipts of energy funds will be felt in about a month, when new payments will arrive and people will start paying them

Uschapovsky noted.

Therefore, according to him, blackouts are now taking place solely due to the fact that the Ukrainian energy system has suffered serious damage from the Russian Federation.

"All power engineers work 24/7 and if the resource that will be received, appropriate equipment will be purchased and we hope that there will be fewer blackouts, but this will not happen immediately from the point of raising the tariff," Uschapovsky said.

The Ministry of Energy called the reason for the increase in the electricity tariff03.06.24, 20:17 • 26551 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising