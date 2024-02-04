Biden's adviser on Zaluzhny's possible resignation: "Personnel decisions in the Armed Forces are a matter for the Ukrainian authorities"

The United States stays away from personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities make their own decisions on personnel issues in the Armed Forces. This was stated by the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to the American TV channel CBS News, UNN reports.

Details

Asked whether the Ukrainian government had informed the White House that the commander-in-chief would be fired, Sullivan replied:

Personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine are a matter for the Ukrainian authorities. This is not something that the United States should weigh in on one way or the other. So we stayed away from this set of personnel decisions. And, of course, this is the sovereign right of Ukraine and the right of the President of Ukraine to make his personnel decisions - Sullivan said.

According to him, the United States made it clear that it was simply not going to interfere with this particular decision. "We made that clear directly to the Ukrainians," Sullivan said.

Earlier The Washington Post wrote that the Ukrainian authorities informed the US administration of the decision to dismiss Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.