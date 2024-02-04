Biden's adviser on Zaluzhny's possible resignation: "Personnel decisions in the Armed Forces are a matter for the Ukrainian authorities"

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 23511 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 109522 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116979 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159493 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162180 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261512 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175984 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166667 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148519 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232775 views

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 73247 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 72973 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 52799 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 27976 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 64610 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261512 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232775 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218370 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243897 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230289 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 109522 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 86440 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 91266 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115348 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116135 views
Biden's adviser on Zaluzhny's possible resignation: "Personnel decisions in the Armed Forces are a matter for the Ukrainian authorities"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111639 views

Biden's national security adviser said that personnel decisions in the Ukrainian army are the sole responsibility of the Ukrainian authorities.

The United States stays away from personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.  The Ukrainian authorities make their own decisions on personnel issues in the Armed Forces. This was stated by the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan  to the American TV channel CBS News, UNN reports. 

Details 

Asked whether the Ukrainian government had informed the White House that the commander-in-chief would be fired, Sullivan replied: 

Personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine are a matter for the Ukrainian authorities. This is not something that the United States should weigh in on one way or the other. So we stayed away from this set of personnel decisions. And, of course, this is the sovereign right of Ukraine and the right of the President of Ukraine to make his personnel decisions

- Sullivan said.

According to him, the United States made it clear that it was simply not going to interfere with this particular decision. "We made that clear directly to the Ukrainians," Sullivan said. 

Earlier The Washington Post wrote that the Ukrainian authorities informed the US administration of the decision to dismiss Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
white-houseWhite House
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

