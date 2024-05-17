Biden signs aviation bill that strengthens passenger safety and rights

Biden signed a bill on broad aviation security and reforms. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a sweeping aviation bill aimed at improving aviation safety and protecting passenger rights. The new legislation will increase the number of US air traffic controllers, expand funding to prevent runway closures, and speed up the process of refunds for canceled flights.

The five-year, $105 billion plan includes a number of new measures to protect passengers. In particular, airlines are prohibited from charging for family members to sit together. In addition, the law requires that aircraft be equipped with 25-hour cockpit voice recorders, which will significantly improve the ability to investigate aviation incidents.

