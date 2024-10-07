BES reboot: government approves commission to elect new BES director

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the composition of the competition commission for the selection of the director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES). This is stated in the government's decree No. 941 of October 4, UNN reports.

The selection committee consists of six people: three from the government and three from international partners.

The competition committee includes:

Oleh Gilyaka - Deputy Chief Scientific Secretary, Head of the Strategic Development Department of the National Academy of Legal Sciences.

Tetiana Matselyk is a professor at the Department of Financial and Tax Law of the State Tax University.

Ponomarenko Yurii Anatoliiovych - Head of the Department of Criminal Law at Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University.

James Wasserstrom - Founder and Executive Director of the Integrity and Sanctuary Foundation (Toronto, Canada), Founder and Executive Director/Senior Consultant of The Wasserstrorri Group (Thessaloniki, Greece).

Donatas Malaskevicius - Head of the Lithuanian Police Liaison Office to EUROPOL, Corruption Prevention Expert of the EU Project on Strengthening the Resilience of Integrated Border Management in Ukraine.

Laura Stefan is the founder and executive director of the Expert Forum (EFOR), an international expert on anti-corruption reform for the European Commission, the World Bank, and the United Nations Development Program.

Recall

On June 20, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading and in favor of draft law No. 10439 on the reboot of the Bureau of Economic Security.

The document provides for mandatory re-certification of employees. Also, according to the document, international partners will have a decisive vote in the selection and re-certification of BES employees.