Belgium is ready to finance Ukraine's defense needs with profits from confiscated russian assets - Shmyhal

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Belgium is ready to finance Ukraine's defense needs with profits from confiscated russian assets - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30000 views

Belgium received €1.7 billion in profits from russian assets and will use the funds to support Ukrainian refugees and defense needs.

Belgium is ready to finance Ukraine's defense needs with profits from confiscated russian assets - Shmyhal

Belgium has made a profit of €1.7 billion from the use of russian assets. The country allocated these funds to support Ukrainian refugees in the EU, but is ready to finance Ukrainian needs, including defense. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, UNN reports .

Details

Belgium has profits from the use of russian assets. Belgium has declared what they have received in the budget, and this is their income - 1.7 billion euros. These 1.7 billion are partly divided to support Ukrainian refugees in the EU, and partly Belgium is ready to finance Ukrainian needs, including defense

- Shmyhal said.

He added that this was discussed during the visit of Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo.

Of course, I can't tell you all the details right now, but Belgium is ready to support us strongly, including with these funds (...) Belgium is ready to consider, together with its partners, the possibility of confiscating russian assets and transferring them to Ukraine. We will be working on these mechanisms this year. We will start this work with the spring meetings at the IMF and World Bank in Washington and continue it at all venues, including our recovery conference in Berlin. I believe this should be a key topic

- Shmyhal added.

Recall

The confiscation of russian assets will become a reliable source of support for Ukraine and funding for its reconstruction. Currently, dialogues are underway to confiscate $300 billion in russian assets.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomyPolitics
World Bank
Washington, D.C.
European Union
Belgium
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Berlin
