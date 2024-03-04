Belgium is ready to finance Ukraine's defense needs with profits from confiscated russian assets - Shmyhal

Belgium has made a profit of €1.7 billion from the use of russian assets. The country allocated these funds to support Ukrainian refugees in the EU, but is ready to finance Ukrainian needs, including defense. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, UNN reports .

Details

Belgium has profits from the use of russian assets. Belgium has declared what they have received in the budget, and this is their income - 1.7 billion euros. These 1.7 billion are partly divided to support Ukrainian refugees in the EU, and partly Belgium is ready to finance Ukrainian needs, including defense - Shmyhal said.

He added that this was discussed during the visit of Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo.

Of course, I can't tell you all the details right now, but Belgium is ready to support us strongly, including with these funds (...) Belgium is ready to consider, together with its partners, the possibility of confiscating russian assets and transferring them to Ukraine. We will be working on these mechanisms this year. We will start this work with the spring meetings at the IMF and World Bank in Washington and continue it at all venues, including our recovery conference in Berlin. I believe this should be a key topic - Shmyhal added.

Recall

The confiscation of russian assets will become a reliable source of support for Ukraine and funding for its reconstruction. Currently, dialogues are underway to confiscate $300 billion in russian assets.