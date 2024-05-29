Bad weather and Russian drone attack disrupted power supply in Ukraine, imports from 5 countries are planned - Ukrenergo

In Odesa region, the bad weather cut off power to more than 2,000 consumers, and a nighttime enemy drone attack on a power facility in Rivne region caused a two-hour blackout. Electricity imports are planned from five neighboring countries today, and consumption limits for the regions are not expected. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, the application of electricity consumption limits for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine is not expected. The reason is the active operation of solar power plants and the increase in production by nuclear power plants after two units have come out of scheduled maintenance. But we remind you that the spring-summer repair campaign at nuclear power plants continues. This may from time to time cause a shortage of electricity in the power system," the company said.

Reportedly, during the day from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 18,821 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1700 MW in some hours. Exports are not carried out and are not planned.

In Odesa region, 2,140 consumers were cut off from power in the morning due to bad weather, and repair work is underway. For other reasons, 410 settlements are without electricity. Due to hostilities: there are new power outages in Donetsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

According to Ukrenergo, a power facility in Rivne region was attacked by a Russian UAV at night, and power was restored to the de-energized consumers in 2 hours.

Enemy drone was destroyed in Rivne region at night, wreckage caused power outages