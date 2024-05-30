ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Attack on Crimea: in Kerch at night, intern students were taken to the intensive care unit from a wrecked ferry

Kyiv  •  UNN

Two trainee students were taken to intensive care in extremely serious condition after a ferry crashed during a night attack on Crimea. One of them had his leg amputated, while the other suffered a severe head injury.

In Kerch at night, intern students were taken to the intensive care unit from a wrecked ferry. This is reported by "Crimean wind" with reference to a source, reports UNN.

"Two of them are in extremely serious condition. One victim had his leg amputated, the second with a severe head injury and unstable blood pressure," the report says.

According to Crimean wind, one of the crew members, Roman Stas, was injured on the Conro Trader ferry, and four people were injured on the Avangard, including 19 – year-old interns Daniil V. and Nikita Sh.

During the night attack on Crimea in temporarily occupied Kerch, two ferries were damaged – Railway and automobile. 

The Russian Defense Ministry said that at night a number of attempts to carry out attacks using American operational-tactical missiles "ATACMS", drones  and unassembled boats were allegedly stopped. 

Russian air defense allegedly shot down eight missiles over the Sea of Azov and intercepted eight UAVs over the Black Sea near the coast of the Crimean Peninsula.

Antonina Tumanova

War
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
kerchKerch
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
mgm-140-atacmsMGM-140 ATACMS
polandPoland

