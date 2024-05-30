Attack on Crimea: in Kerch at night, intern students were taken to the intensive care unit from a wrecked ferry

In Kerch at night, intern students were taken to the intensive care unit from a wrecked ferry. This is reported by "Crimean wind" with reference to a source, reports UNN.

"Two of them are in extremely serious condition. One victim had his leg amputated, the second with a severe head injury and unstable blood pressure," the report says.

Add

According to Crimean wind, one of the crew members, Roman Stas, was injured on the Conro Trader ferry, and four people were injured on the Avangard, including 19 – year-old interns Daniil V. and Nikita Sh.

Recall

During the night attack on Crimea in temporarily occupied Kerch, two ferries were damaged – Railway and automobile.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that at night a number of attempts to carry out attacks using American operational-tactical missiles "ATACMS", drones and unassembled boats were allegedly stopped.

Russian air defense allegedly shot down eight missiles over the Sea of Azov and intercepted eight UAVs over the Black Sea near the coast of the Crimean Peninsula.