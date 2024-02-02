At least three Russian planes hit at Belbek airfield in Crimea - Ignat

At least three Russian aircraft were shot down at the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea on January 31. The spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yuriy Ignat, said this during a telethon on Friday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The best confirmation is the satellite images that are already available on the Internet... But the best confirmation is the obituaries in Russian publics. They themselves recognize and publish information about the damage, at least three planes were there, and then some personnel were killed. This is the best confirmation that not all targets were shot down, as they claim, and that the missiles reached their targets - Ignat said.

Addendum

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported that a strike on the Russian-occupied Belbek airfield in Crimea probably killed Russian Lieutenant General Alexander Tatarenko.

Earlier, the media reported that as a result of a strike on the Belbek military airfield in Sevastopol, Ukrainian aviation could have damaged a Russian communications center.