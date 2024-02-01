At least €5 billion a year: Zelensky calls on EU for separate aid fund for Ukraine due to delay in shells

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European politicians to unite in creating a separate Assistance Fund - at least 5 billion euros a year for four years. The President said this during a meeting of the European Council, UNN reports.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted during his speech, Europe now needs to demonstrate the full reliability and effectiveness of its decisions, given that Russia's aggression against Europe, which was launched by Moscow on the European front, has been supplemented by another Russian ally, namely artillery shells and ballistic missiles from North Korea.

"They are already hitting our cities - in addition to the Iranian "Shahed" forces that are destroying our civilian infrastructure. Intelligence confirms that Russia will receive a million artillery shells from Pyongyang," the president said.

He emphasized that, unfortunately, the implementation of the European plan to supply one million artillery shells to Ukraine is delayed, which is "a manifestation of global competition in which Europe has no right to lose.

"And that is why today we need your unity to create the Ukraine Assistance Fund within our European Peace Fund. This is the kind of reliable and long-term support that we need to counter the challenges we face today. At least 5 billion euros a year, for a period of four years. It is a clear priority," the Head of State added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European leaders to join the preparation of the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.