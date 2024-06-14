At least 42 people killed by Islamists in eastern Congo

At least 42 people were killed in an attack blamed on rebels affiliated with the Islamic State in the Beni region of eastern Congo. Reuters writes about this with reference to local authorities, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the attack was likely carried out by members of the ADF group active in eastern Congo, which has pledged allegiance to ISIS. "The attackers asked the residents to gather in the market for a meeting, after which they opened fire on the crowd with firearms and attacked with machetes," the article says.

Reuters recalls that earlier this week, Islamists in the same region of Congo had already staged a similar attack, killing at least 41 people.

The ADF originated in Uganda, but has been active in the jungles of eastern Congo for decades.

