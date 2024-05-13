Apple may face its first retail strike

The unionized employees of the Apple Store in Towson, Maryland, made history by voting the day before to authorize a strike. The reasons for the discontent are "unpredictable" scheduling and salaries that do not correspond to the local cost of living.

This was reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Apple Store employees in Maryland vote to authorize first strike over working conditions - the publication informs.

The strike, detailed by the Coalition of Organized Retail Workers of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM CORE), is related to workplace issues that are increasingly deteriorating relations.

According to the statement, employees are seeking to change what they call "unpredictable" scheduling and salaries that are in line with the local cost of living.

Today's vote is the first step in demonstrating our solidarity and sends a clear message to Apple. The decision to take strike action underscores IAM CORE's unwavering commitment to advancing workers' rights and welfare in the face of challenges - members of the union's negotiating committee said on Saturday.

In response, Apple told reporters that it would "work in good faith with the union representing our team in Towson.

At Apple, we work hard to provide a great experience for our Retail team members and empower them to deliver exceptional service to our customers. We value our team members greatly and take pride in providing them with industry-leading compensation and exceptional benefits - said an Apple spokeswoman.

