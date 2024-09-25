Kyiv may agree to a ceasefire with Russia if Russia is no longer able to invade Ukraine. This is reported by the Associated Press with reference to Zelensky's advisers, UNN reports.

The publication emphasizes that no international player capable of swaying Moscow has agreed to the 10-point Ukrainian peace plan, which provides for the complete withdrawal of Russian troops.

So, as anonymous advisers to the Ukrainian president have said , Kyiv will only agree to a ceasefire with Russia if Putin's ability to invade the country again is limited.

It is also noted that any other agreement will not benefit the future of Ukraine and will not honor the sacrifices of its people.

This will lead to a freezing of the conflict, nothing more: the occupied territories are considered occupied. Sanctions against Russia remain in place. The intensity of the war is significantly reduced, but it continues - One of the interlocutors explained.

Brazil pushes Brazil-China plan for Ukraine-Russia talks at UN - Reuters

In addition, the Associated Press explained in that Ukrainian officials have rejected the proposals of China and Brazil, suggesting that they would only suspend the war and give Moscow time to consolidate its army and defense industry.

One of the interlocutors explained that in this case Moscow would recalibrate and attack again, probably from Mykolaiv and Odesa in the south.

Within two, three, four years, or perhaps even sooner, depending on the state of Russia. Here is the scenario - one of the president's advisers told AP.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that when some suggest alternatives to ending the war, it not only ignores the interests and suffering of Ukrainians, but also gives Russian dictator Vladimir Putin political space to continue the war and pressure the world to take control of more nations.