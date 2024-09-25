ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

AP: President's Office names conditions under which Ukraine will agree to cease fire with Russia

AP: President's Office names conditions under which Ukraine will agree to cease fire with Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 18285 views

Zelenskyy's advisers say Ukraine will agree to a ceasefire if Russia cannot invade again. Kyiv rejects proposals that would only suspend the war and give Moscow time to consolidate.

Kyiv may agree to a ceasefire with Russia if Russia is no longer able to invade Ukraine. This is reported by the Associated Press with reference to Zelensky's advisers, UNN reports.

Details

The publication emphasizes that no international player capable of swaying Moscow has agreed to the 10-point Ukrainian peace plan, which provides for the complete withdrawal of Russian troops.

So, as anonymous advisers to the Ukrainian president have said , Kyiv will only agree to a ceasefire with Russia if Putin's ability to invade the country again is limited. 

It is also noted that any other agreement will not benefit the future of Ukraine and will not honor the sacrifices of its people.

This will lead to a freezing of the conflict, nothing more: the occupied territories are considered occupied. Sanctions against Russia remain in place. The intensity of the war is significantly reduced, but it continues

- One of the interlocutors explained. 

Brazil pushes Brazil-China plan for Ukraine-Russia talks at UN - Reuters25.09.24, 13:18 • 77176 views

Addendum

In addition, the Associated Press explained in that Ukrainian officials have rejected the proposals of China and Brazil, suggesting that they would only suspend the war and give Moscow time to consolidate its army and defense industry.

One of the interlocutors explained that in this case Moscow would recalibrate and attack again, probably from Mykolaiv and Odesa in the south.

Within two, three, four years, or perhaps even sooner, depending on the state of Russia. Here is the scenario

- one of the president's advisers told AP.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that when some suggest alternatives to ending the war, it not only ignores the interests and suffering of Ukrainians, but also gives Russian dictator Vladimir Putin political space to continue the war and pressure the world to take control of more nations.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
associated-pressAssociated Press
reutersReuters
brazilBrazil
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

