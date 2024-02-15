An explosion occurred at the Roscosmos plant in the Altai Territory - rosmedia

In the morning, on February 15, an explosion occurred in the Altai region near a russian defense enterprise. This was reported by the russian media, UNN writes.

Details

For example, residents of Boysk, Altai Territory, heard an explosion in the morning and later saw a column of smoke over the city. Locals say they felt a powerful shock wave that shook the windows.

Local mayor Viktor Shchygrev hastened to assure russians that all the explosions were a planned operation of the enterprise.

Today, the residents of Boyka heard a "pop" in the industrial area. According to the technological process, one of our city's enterprises was carrying out work. There is no cause for concern - assures the mayor of Biysk in his Telegram channel.

The russian authorities did not specify at which of the enterprises such work was being carried out, but the media found out that the explosion could have occurred at the secure plant of the Federal Research and Production Center Altai JSC (FNPCC Altai).

For reference

The Altai Research and Production Center is a defense-industrial enterprise owned by the Moscow Institute of Heat Engineering Corporation, which, in turn, is part of the Roscosmos State Corporation.

The research and production center is on the sanctions lists of the EU, the US, Ukraine, and Japan.

Recall

