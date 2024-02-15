ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 15305 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 108386 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116215 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158793 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161776 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 260667 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175911 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166656 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148512 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232070 views

Actual
An explosion occurred at the Roscosmos plant in the Altai Territory - rosmedia

An explosion occurred at the Roscosmos plant in the Altai Territory - rosmedia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25209 views

An explosion has occurred at a russian defense plant in the Altai Territory, and local residents report feeling a powerful shock wave that shook the windows.

In the morning, on February 15, an explosion occurred in the Altai region near a russian defense enterprise. This was reported by the russian media, UNN writes.

Details

For example, residents of Boysk, Altai Territory, heard an explosion in the morning and later saw a column of smoke over the city. Locals say they felt a powerful shock wave that shook the windows.

Local mayor Viktor Shchygrev hastened to assure russians that all the explosions were a planned operation of the enterprise. 

Today, the residents of Boyka heard a "pop" in the industrial area. According to the technological process, one of our city's enterprises was carrying out work. There is no cause for concern

- assures the mayor of Biysk in his Telegram channel.

The russian authorities did not specify at which of the enterprises such work was being carried out, but the media found out that the explosion could have occurred at the secure plant of the Federal Research and Production Center Altai JSC (FNPCC Altai).

U.S. has been concerned about Russia's potential development of anti-satellite nuclear weapons for more than a year - Politico15.02.24, 10:36 • 22444 views

For reference

The Altai Research and Production Center is a defense-industrial enterprise owned by the Moscow Institute of Heat Engineering Corporation, which, in turn, is part of the Roscosmos State Corporation.

The research and production center is on the sanctions lists of the EU, the US, Ukraine, and Japan.

Recall

At night, a drone hit in Kursk set fire to an oil depot, no one was injured. UNN sources confirmed that the night attack on the Polyova oil depot in Kursk region was a special operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarNews of the World
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
telegramTelegram
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

