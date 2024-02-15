U.S. has been concerned about Russia's potential development of anti-satellite nuclear weapons for more than a year - Politico

The United States has been concerned about Russia's potential development and deployment of anti-satellite nuclear weapons for more than a year, Politico writes, citing a source familiar with the intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

According to the newspaper, the sources did not provide additional details about the information. However, one of them noted that the United States has been concerned for more than a year about Russia's potential development and deployment of anti-satellite nuclear weapons, which the United States and other countries cannot adequately defend against.

The publication suggests that the chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee, Mike Turner, with his statement "about the national threat" could be trying to "sound the alarm" about Russia's achievements in space to emphasize the need for lawmakers to approve additional aid to Ukraine.

One member of the House Intelligence Committee said the intelligence was "disturbing." Another said "it's a serious problem, but not an immediate crisis."

There are a number of other issues that the administration considers important in connection with Russia's activities in space.

The administration is also concerned about Russia's 3M22 Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile, which is designed to strike land and sea targets. The hypersonic missile entered service last year aboard a Russian frigate.

Optional

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise were the first to officially report that on February 7, Russia used Zircon missiles during a strike on Ukraine.

"According to preliminary information, there is indeed evidence of the use of a 3M22 Zircon missile. This is evidenced by the markings on parts and fragments, identification of components and parts, and features of the relevant type of weapon. Several pieces of debris have laser engraved and embossed inscriptions 3L22, indicating a specific assembly from a specific product. In addition, the bolts on the steering mechanisms are marked with the number 26, which is a feature of the Zircon. Other markings on the missile wreckage indicate the date of production of its components - late 2023-2024. This means that the missile was assembled recently," said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Later, Ruvin clarified that two Zircon missiles were shot down in the sky over Kyiv region. The missile does not meet Russia's claimed specifications and does not contain any of the latest technologies.

"The missile was flying at a speed of no more than 2,500 kilometers. The damaging factors do not yet correspond to the declared ones. The assembly is Russian: in some places there are still laser written numbers, and somewhere scratched with nails. Some boards are hand-assembled. There are some new things directly in some units. Everything else is the same: standard engines, metal quality, components are nothing special, nothing revolutionary. We are, however, now studying what kind of explosive was used," Ruvin said.

After analyzing the information from KFI, UK intelligence suggests that Russia could have used the K-300 coastal defense ground-based system to launch the Zircon at Ukraine. К-300.