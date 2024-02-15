U.S. has been concerned about Russia's potential development of anti-satellite nuclear weapons for more than a year - Politico

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 2263 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103681 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131239 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131722 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173005 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170310 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277532 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178074 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167056 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148751 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine
March 2, 02:31 AM • 33734 views

March 2, 02:31 AM • 33734 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry
March 2, 04:32 AM • 96867 views

March 2, 04:32 AM • 96867 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known
March 2, 04:43 AM • 94060 views

March 2, 04:43 AM • 94060 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100974 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today
March 2, 05:34 AM • 48684 views

March 2, 05:34 AM • 48684 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 2184 views
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 2184 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277526 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277526 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245904 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245904 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231088 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256499 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
10:40 AM • 13605 views

10:40 AM • 13605 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131231 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 104311 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104311 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 104411 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104411 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 120659 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120659 views
U.S. has been concerned about Russia's potential development of anti-satellite nuclear weapons for more than a year - Politico

U.S. has been concerned about Russia's potential development of anti-satellite nuclear weapons for more than a year - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22443 views

For more than a year now, the United States has been concerned about Russia's potential development and deployment of anti-satellite nuclear weapons.

The United States has been concerned about Russia's potential development and deployment of anti-satellite nuclear weapons for more than a year, Politico writes, citing a source familiar with the intelligence, UNN reports. 

Details

According to the newspaper, the sources did not provide additional details about the information. However, one of them noted that the United States has been concerned for more than a year about Russia's potential development and deployment of anti-satellite nuclear weapons, which the United States and other countries cannot adequately defend against.

The publication suggests that the chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee, Mike Turner, with his statement "about  the national threat" could be trying to "sound the alarm" about Russia's achievements in space to emphasize the need for lawmakers to approve additional aid to Ukraine.

One member of the House Intelligence Committee said the intelligence was "disturbing." Another said "it's a serious problem, but not an immediate crisis." 

There are a number of other issues that the administration considers important in connection with Russia's activities in space. 

The administration is also concerned about Russia's 3M22 Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile, which is designed to strike land and sea targets. The hypersonic missile entered service last year aboard a Russian frigate.

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise were the first to officially report that on February 7, Russia used Zircon missiles during a strike on Ukraine.

"According to preliminary information, there is indeed evidence of the use of a 3M22 Zircon missile. This is evidenced by the markings on parts and fragments, identification of components and parts, and features of the relevant type of weapon. Several pieces of debris have laser engraved and embossed inscriptions 3L22, indicating a specific assembly from a specific product. In addition, the bolts on the steering mechanisms are marked with the number 26, which is a feature of the Zircon. Other markings on the missile wreckage indicate the date of production of its components - late 2023-2024. This means that the missile was assembled recently," said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Later, Ruvin clarified that two Zircon missiles were shot down in the sky over Kyiv region. The missile does not meet Russia's claimed specifications and does not contain any of the latest technologies.

"The missile was flying at a speed of no more than 2,500 kilometers. The damaging factors do not yet correspond to the declared ones. The assembly is Russian: in some places there are still laser written numbers, and somewhere scratched with nails. Some boards are hand-assembled. There are some new things directly in some units. Everything else is the same: standard engines, metal quality, components are nothing special, nothing revolutionary. We are, however, now studying what kind of explosive was used," Ruvin said.

After analyzing the information from KFI, UK intelligence suggests that Russia could have used the K-300 coastal defense ground-based system to launch the Zircon at Ukraine. К-300.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

united-statesUnited States

