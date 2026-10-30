An explosion occurred at a Spanish plant producing shells for Ukraine – media

An explosion occurred at a plant in Granada, Spain, in the morning of October 30. The plant produces ammunition supplied to Ukraine. This is reported by ABC, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred at around nine o’clock in the morning on Friday, October 30, and, according to preliminary data, no one sustained serious injuries. The 112 emergency service reported that, based on the initial information they had received, the matter concerned the provision of medical assistance for minor injuries in any event. Sources in the National Police, for their part, do not currently know the cause of the explosion - the publication writes.

In particular, the 112 service reported that the first of “numerous reports” arrived at around nine in the morning and warned of a “powerful explosion” in the area. It was soon confirmed that the explosion had occurred at a gunpowder plant, specifically in the waste-incineration area.

In addition, emergency services arrived at the scene and launched an emergency rescue operation there. However, sources contacted by the publication emphasize that they have not yet received any information indicating that anyone suffered serious injuries as a result of the explosion.

The National Police later confirmed that two people sustained minor injuries as a result of the explosion, including hearing damage. The UGT trade union, however, claims that there were three injured people.

As the publication writes, since the invasion of Ukraine, one of the main activities of the enterprise located in Granada has been the production of ammunition of various sizes and rocket components for supply to Ukraine.

Recall

In Germany, three construction machines burned down overnight into Friday at the construction site of defense company Rheinmetall near “Kassel-Calden” Airport.