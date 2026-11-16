Amazon lost 40 satellites due to a Vulcan rocket accident during a launch in the United States

The American company Amazon lost all 40 satellites for its Leo internet network due to the failure of a Vulcan rocket that occurred on November 15 after launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rocket failed to place its payload into orbit, and the cause of the malfunction has not yet been determined. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

A rocket operated by United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, malfunctioned during the tenth minute of flight. For the company, this was its first unsuccessful mission in 20 years of operation.

This was the fifth launch of Vulcan since its debut in 2024 and the first in the past nine months. The previous hiatus was caused by technical investigations into problems with the boosters and BE-4 engines supplied by Blue Origin.

How the failure will affect Amazon's satellite network

The failed launch was another setback for Amazon, which is deploying the Leo satellite internet network to compete with SpaceX's Starlink.

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Since 2025, Amazon has placed 398 satellites into orbit across 14 launches. This is about 12% of the planned number.

The company had planned to begin providing satellite internet services in 2026, but launch failures and delays have already repeatedly affected the network's deployment schedule.

ULA has begun investigating the cause of the failure. It is currently unknown whether the malfunction is related to the BE-4 engines, which have previously been subject to technical inspections.

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