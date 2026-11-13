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Media reveal Amazon's secret plan — to gain control over the world's product data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Amazon is developing the World Product Graph with product data from around the world. The plan is intended to keep shoppers on the site and compete with Google and Walmart.

Media reveal Amazon's secret plan — to gain control over the world's product data
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Amazon has a secret plan aimed at ensuring that shoppers never have to leave the company’s website: consolidating information about every product in the world under its control, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

According to an internal document reviewed by Reuters, as well as people familiar with the situation, the initiative, called "World Product Graph," involves collecting data on virtually every product sold on the planet — regardless of whether it is part of Amazon’s inventory.

This could truly turn Amazon into a "store of everything," offering comprehensive data on a vast range of products. It would allow the company to challenge Google’s (GOOGL.O) dominance in online search, as well as counter the growth of its e-commerce rival, Walmart (WMT.O).

In addition, the initiative is a response to the spread of AI agents — software capable of independently carrying out shopping-related tasks on behalf of users. The document states that Amazon’s own AI-powered search agent provided inaccurate information.

If fully implemented, the "World Product Graph" could lure shoppers away from competitors’ websites, which possess far smaller volumes of data.

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"Amazon cannot become the primary resource for any shopping needs if customers have to leave the site to search for information about relationships between products on Google, brand websites, or review platforms," the document says.

"These answers exist, but at present they can only be found by leaving Amazon and spending time conducting thorough searches on brand websites, third-party review platforms, or technical forums."

Reuters was unable to determine whether and when this plan will be implemented. At the same time, the document, drawn up in a press-release format, lists an anticipated launch date of October 1, 2027.

"Drafts and outdated documents often provide an incomplete picture of the state of affairs. The existence of such a document, which is the result of brainstorming, does not necessarily reflect our current plans," Amazon said.

"We are constantly working on new ideas and technologies to make Amazon’s product catalog as complete, accurate, and useful for customers as possible."

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It is worth noting that many consumers are already beginning their search for product information on Amazon. However, according to a 2025 Morgan Stanley study, the share of online shoppers who use Amazon (16%) is significantly lower than Google’s figure (57%). At the same time, when shoppers know exactly which product they plan to purchase, Amazon has the advantage: 41% of search queries begin there, compared with 23% for Google and 18% for Walmart.

Antonina Tumanova

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