Almost 1.5 million people liable for military service updated their data – Ministry of Defense

Almost 1.5 million people liable for military service updated their data – Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42097 views

About 1.5 million Ukrainians liable for military service, including conscripts and reservists, updated their data through the shopping center and joint venture, the Central Administrative District and the Reserve+ mobile application, which remains the leader among data update platforms.

Approximately 1.5 million conscripts, conscripts and reservists have already updated their data through the shopping center and joint venture, as well as using the Reserve+ mobile application, which is a leader among data update platforms. This was announced by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Dmitry Lazutkin, reports UNN.

Those liable for military service, conscripts and reservists continue to update their data in the shopping center and joint venture, Tsnaps and in the Reserve+app. About 1.5 million Ukrainians have already successfully fulfilled this requirement of the law. The Reserve+app remains the leader in the number of updates,

Lazutkin says.

Details

According to him, about 14 thousand Ukrainians abroad have also updated their data. Among the 124 countries, the leaders were Poland, Germany, Canada, the Czech Republic, the United States, Great Britain, Spain, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Slovakia.

Recall

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets statedthat updating data via the Reserve+ app exempts from administrative fines , although a physical visit to the military enlistment office is still necessary.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
canadaCanada
lithuaniaLithuania
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
czech-republicCzech Republic
spainSpain
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
slovakiaSlovakia
united-statesUnited States
polandPoland

