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"All the details need to be clarified" — the OP responded to Putin’s proposal to conduct a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11520 views

The OP said that Russia could have used the mission in Oleshky to rotate troops. The details of the proposal regarding Kostiantynivka are still being clarified.

"All the details need to be clarified" — the OP responded to Putin’s proposal to conduct a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka
Photo: FACEBOOK/VICTORIA.STRAKHOVA

The Office of the President responded to Russian dictator vladimir putin’s proposal to organize a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka, similar to the one in Oleshky, noting that the details need to be clarified, UNN writes. 

Given that they brought equipment into Oleshky and rotated troops under the cover of a humanitarian mission, it is clear what they want in Kostiantynivka. But all the details need to be clarified 

- the Office of the President stated.

Supplement

Russian dictator vladimir putin proposed conducting a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka, in Donetsk region, similar to the one carried out in Oleshky. 

Let us continue this joint work. Within the framework of Ukraine’s strategic defense line, as they see it, there is such a settlement in Donbas — Kostiantynivka. So, there are still about 400–500 civilians there. Let us do the same thing we did in Oleshky 

- putin said. 

According to him, Kostiantynivka is in fact fully controlled by the Russian army, and it needs five days to clear the routes to the city of mines in order to ensure the safety of the humanitarian mission. Moreover, moscow is willing to allow foreign journalists into the city. 

At the same time, Russian media outlets noted that this is already the fourth time putin has said that Russian forces have captured the city. 

We remind you 

As President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, russia used the humanitarian operation in Oleshky to rotate troops and bring additional forces into the left bank. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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