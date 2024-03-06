"All six reactors are loaded": Kotin tells how much nuclear material remains at occupied ZNPP

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has an incredible amount of nuclear material. This was stated by the head of Energoatom Petro Kotin, UNN reports with reference to the company.

Details

Speaking with journalists , Kotin noted that the situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is dangerous due to the large amount of nuclear fuel on its site.

Nuclear fuel lifetime expires at the russian-occupied ZNPP

All six reactors (ZNPP - ed.) are loaded. There is fresh fuel at the fresh fuel unit and spent fuel in the reactor spent fuel pools. There are also more than 150 containers in the dry spent fuel storage facility. These are very large volumes of nuclear material. I cannot even tell you where else there is such a large amount of - said the head of NNEGC.

Addendum

In addition, the press service of the NNEGC said that the Russian military is storing heavy equipment and ammunition directly at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

It is noted that this poses significant risks to nuclear and radiation safety of the entire European continent.

Recall

At a meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) , Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is deteriorating every day.