In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 5292 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 17122 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 23831 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 169003 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 159422 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166394 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214917 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247858 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153640 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371299 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"All six reactors are loaded": Kotin tells how much nuclear material remains at occupied ZNPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25725 views

The head of Energoatom said that an incredible amount of nuclear materials and fuel is stored at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which poses significant risks, as ZNPP is under the full control of the occupiers.

"All six reactors are loaded": Kotin tells how much nuclear material remains at occupied ZNPP

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has an incredible amount of nuclear material. This was stated by the head of Energoatom Petro Kotin, UNN reports with reference to the company.

Details

Speaking with journalists , Kotin noted that the situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is dangerous due to the large amount of nuclear fuel on its site.

Nuclear fuel lifetime expires at the russian-occupied ZNPP26.01.24, 16:59 • 22798 views

All six reactors (ZNPP - ed.) are loaded. There is fresh fuel at the fresh fuel unit and spent fuel in the reactor spent fuel pools. There are also more than 150 containers in the dry spent fuel storage facility. These are very large volumes of nuclear material. I cannot even tell you where else there is such a large amount of

- said the head of NNEGC.

Addendum

In addition, the press service of the NNEGC said that the Russian military is storing heavy equipment and ammunition directly at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

It is noted that this poses significant risks to nuclear and radiation safety of the entire European continent.

Recall

At a meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) , Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is deteriorating every day.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
International Atomic Energy Agency
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Herman Galushchenko
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11