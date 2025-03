Air Force warns of missile headed for Vinnytsia region

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of an enemy missile from Mykolaiv region headed for Vinnytsia region, UNN reports.

Details

"A missile from Mykolaiv region headed for Vinnytsia region," the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

Air alert is now in effect across Ukraine for the second time in a day amid a missile threat due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia).

Air Defense Forces shoot down enemy missile over Dnipro region