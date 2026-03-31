Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 267 Russian drones during a night attack

On the night of March 31, Russia launched another drone attack, launching 289 drones of various types at Ukraine. As of 08:00, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed or suppressed 267 of them. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the military, the enemy attacked with Shahed-type attack UAVs, "Gerbera", "Italmas" and other drones from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from temporarily occupied Crimea. About 200 of the launched drones were "Shaheds".

In Poltava district, a person died after drone debris fell, a child is among the injured

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems forces, and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the air attack.

According to preliminary information, 20 attack drones hit 11 locations. In addition, the falling debris of downed drones was recorded at six more locations.

The attack is not over yet

The Air Force emphasized that as of the morning, the air attack was still ongoing – several enemy drones remained in the sky.

Ukrainians were urged not to ignore air raid alerts and to follow safety rules.

In Odesa, a drone hit a building's balcony, damaging several floors and injuring one person