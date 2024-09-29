Air defense forces destroy 15 of 22 Russian “shaheds” overnight

On the night of Sunday, September 29, the Russian occupiers once again launched attack drones on the territory of Ukraine. The defenders of the sky managed to destroy 15 enemy "shaheds". This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that last night, the Russians launched 22 Shahed-type attack UAVs at Ukraine, launched from the Russian cities of Yeysk and Kursk, as well as from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

As a result of the air combat, the aviation, airborne and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 15 attack UAVs. Enemy drones were shot down in Sumy, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

In addition, 5 more enemy drones were lost as a result of electronic warfare countermeasures.

