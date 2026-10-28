Aid to Ukraine from allies outside the EU may decrease nearly fivefold in 2027 — FT

Financial support for Ukraine from international partners that are not members of the European Union may sharply decline in 2027. According to preliminary estimates by the European Commission, the amount of promised aid stands at just €4 billion, compared with €19 billion in 2026. Financial Times reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Thus, the allies’ stated commitments for next year are currently almost five times smaller. At the same time, these are preliminary funding pledges, rather than the final amounts that Ukraine will receive during the year.

Brussels is concerned about the situation, as Ukraine’s overall funding shortfall for 2027 is estimated at approximately €70 billion.

EU calls on international partners to increase support for Ukraine

The European Commission is calling on the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan to increase financial assistance to Kyiv. At the same time, Brussels does not plan to cover the entire funding shortfall on its own.

In parallel, the European Union is seeking additional mechanisms to finance Ukraine. Joint borrowing by EU countries is being considered as one possible solution.

The issue is expected to be discussed at a summit of European leaders at the end of November.

Europe is taking its defense into its own hands — five leading countries have made a major statement regarding NATO