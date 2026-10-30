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AI-generated videos are being circulated in Poland to stoke anti-Ukrainian sentiment — CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Fake AI-generated videos allegedly showing insulting posts by Ukrainian lawmakers are spreading on Polish social media. The CPD links the campaign to Russian operations.

AI-generated videos are being circulated in Poland to stoke anti-Ukrainian sentiment — CPD

Another information operation aimed at inciting anti-Ukrainian sentiment and worsening relations between Ukraine and Poland has been detected in the Polish segment of social media. The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD) reports, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that short AI-generated videos are being disseminated on TikTok, Facebook, and X, claiming that deputies of local councils from various regions of Ukraine allegedly published provocative posts offensive to Poles.

In fact, no such posts appear on the deputies’ official pages, while the “avatars” shown in the videos are fake AI-generated images, as these officials look completely different in reality. The campaign is currently ongoing — new similar videos continue to appear online

— the CCD states.

They point out that the presentation style and use of AI to manipulate public opinion are consistent with Russian information operations previously detected in the Polish information space. The Russian trail is also indicated by calques from the Russian language in the voiceovers of the videos.

To remind you

The day before, in Poland, a 25-year-old Ukrainian man was arrested on suspicion of conducting reconnaissance for arson attacks in Romania.

Poland unblocks a new transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine - report29.10.26, 10:13 • 4378 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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