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Poland unblocks a new transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Poland is preparing a new donation to Ukraine worth approximately €50 million. It will include MiG-29 fighter jets and ammunition.

Poland unblocks a new transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine - report
Photo: PAP/Artur Reszko

Poland will deliver two MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, Rzeczpospolita reports, UNN writes.

Details

As stated, this will be part of another donation worth approximately 50 million euros. In addition to the fighter jets, ammunition will also be delivered, the publication reports.

"The delivery of two aircraft to Ukraine" was confirmed by Lieutenant General Dariusz Łukowski, Director of the Department of Defence Strategy and Planning at Poland's Ministry of National Defence, in an interview with Rzeczpospolita.

Soon. The decision has been made, and two MiG-29s will be delivered

– Łukowski said regarding the timeline.

What preceded this

According to the publication, in 2022 and 2023 Poland had already sent MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, which were in varying states of condition. Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz then stated that transferring the equipment to Ukraine would benefit the Polish army, as it would receive drone and missile technologies in return. However, the transfer of know-how has not yet taken place, the publication notes. The matter, as stated, later reached a political deadlock after the President of Ukraine approved the name of one of the military units in honour of the heroes of the UPA.

Poland denies reports of suspending military aid to Ukraine over the scandal surrounding the UPA21.10.26, 23:52 • 11300 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
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Mikoyan MiG-29
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
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