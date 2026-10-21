Poland denies reports of suspending military aid to Ukraine over the scandal surrounding the UPA

Poland’s Ministry of National Defence denied reports that military aid to Ukraine had been suspended because of the Lviv Regional Council’s decision to declare 2027 the year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, Roman Shukhevych and Oleh Olzhych. This was reported by the Polish outlet Wirtualna Polska, citing Defence Ministry spokesperson Janusz Semey, UNN writes.

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Earlier, Ukrainian media, citing an anonymous source, reported that Warsaw had allegedly suspended preparations to send a large package of military aid to Kyiv.

However, a representative of Poland’s Defence Ministry categorically denied this information. When journalists asked whether Poland had indeed halted military aid to Ukraine, he replied: "That is not true."

Warsaw criticises the decision of the Lviv Regional Council

At the same time, the spokesperson for Poland’s Defence Ministry acknowledged that the Ukrainian lawmakers’ decision was having a negative impact on Polish-Ukrainian relations. However, he said he was unaware of any delays in the delivery of military aid.

Poland initiates a ban on entry for Lviv Regional Council deputy Petro Sheremeta

The decision of the Lviv Regional Council had previously provoked a sharp reaction from Polish politicians. Prime Minister Donald Tusk called it harmful to Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski also said he intended to restrict entry into the country for Lviv Regional Council member Sviatoslav Sheremeta, who is referred to as the initiator of the resolution.

Thus, despite the diplomatic tensions over historical issues, official Warsaw has not confirmed any restrictions on military support for Ukraine.

"They must not harm national interests" — the Foreign Ministry commented on the decision of the Lviv Regional Council