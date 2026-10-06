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After the Russian attack, the Kyiv data center of "Omega Telecom" ceased operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

The "Omega Telecom" data center in Kyiv ceased operations after a massive Russian attack. The company is restoring communications and internet services at backup sites.

After the Russian attack, the Kyiv data center of "Omega Telecom" ceased operations

The Kyiv data center "Omega Telecom" ceased operations due to another massive Russian attack. The company reported this on its Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

The company noted that it continues working to restore communications and internet access.

"Dear partners! We have to state the fact: following the massive enemy attack, the Kyiv data center "Omega Telecom" is ceasing its operations. We continue restoring communication channels and access to the Internet network at backup sites. This is a difficult moment for us, but we are not stopping!" the post reads.

We remind you

The "PARKOVYI" data center, located in the center of the capital, has completely ceased operations following enemy attacks. Clients' data was transferred to backup sites in the EU.

Alla Kiosak

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