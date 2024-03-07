$41.340.03
After the incident with the Sergiy Kotov, there is a lull in the Black Sea, but we will see a successor in the "bottom fleet" later - Pletenchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28466 views

There is a temporary lull in the Black Sea after the sinking of the Russian ship Sergei Kotov, but Russia will soon deploy another ship to fulfill its missions, according to a Ukrainian Navy spokesman.

After the incident with the Sergiy Kotov, there is a lull in the Black Sea, but we will see a successor in the "bottom fleet" later - Pletenchuk

The ships of the Russian Federation's fleet have not entered the Ukrainian waters of the Black Sea for three days - after the sinking of the Kotov, the enemy is analyzing the situation. However, the Russians are forced to fulfill the task, so in a short period of time their fleet will appear off the coast of Crimea. This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during the telethon "United News", UNN reports .

Details

The situation is stable, the enemy has not entered our Black Sea for three days. Always after an incident involving another patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet, they analyze the situation, understand it

- noted the Ukrainian Navy spokesman.

Pletenchuk suggested that the Russian Black Sea Fleet Command is most likely "answering very uncomfortable questions," while the Black Sea is relatively quiet.

When asked how long this lull could last, Pletenchuk said it was likely to be several days, as the enemy is forced to keep up its tasks in the Black Sea:

Usually it takes several days. When they analyze the situation, they will realize once again that they have no choice, that they are forced to perform the tasks anyway, because despite the fact that there are territorial waters that they occupied, they have their own shore in the Black Sea, their own territorial waters. They are also forced to fulfill these tasks

- said a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy.

Therefore, according to Pletenchuk, in a fairly short period of time it will be possible to see another candidate for the list of the Russian Federation's "bottom fleet""somewhere off the coast of Crimea, or maybe in the Kerch Strait.

Recall

During the last two years of full-scale invasion, Ukraine has destroyed 27 ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, including a submarine, and damaged another 15 vessels that are undergoing repairs.

The Russians have reduced their air activity in the Kherson area, flying over the Azov or Black Sea instead of using guided bombs as they did before.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

