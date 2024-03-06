$41.340.03
After Russia's night attack on Khmelnytsky region 2,500 homes are without electricity, no shortage of electricity - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32567 views

An attack by enemy Shahed drones in Khmelnytsky region resulted in the disconnection of power to more than 14,000 consumers in 30 settlements, and later 2,500 homes were left without electricity.

After Russia's night attack on Khmelnytsky region 2,500 homes are without electricity, no shortage of electricity - Ministry of Energy

As a result of a hostile attack by Shahed attack drones in Khmelnytsky region, more than 14,000 consumers in 30 settlements lost power, and later more than 2,500 customers were left without electricity. There is no shortage of electricity. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Consequences of shelling

"A fire broke out in Khmelnytsky region as a result of an attack by the Shaheda on a power company substation, which led to the disconnection of overhead power lines. More than 14,000 consumers in 30 settlements lost power. As of 8:00 a.m., the fire was extinguished, and more than 2,500 customers were left without power," the Ministry of Energy said in a statement on Telegram.

As indicated, restoration work is underway.

Generation and consumption

"There is no shortage of electricity," the agency said.

As indicated, there are 7 power units of TPPs and CHPPs in reserve, which will be used if necessary. "Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned. The situation is under control. The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied," the statement said.

A 330 kV substation in Odesa region was out of service due to technological failures. Within two hours, the substation's equipment was connected to the network, and there were no power outages, the Ministry said.

Situation at ZNPP

"The 330 kV line supplying ZNPP remains de-energized. [The water level in the cooling pond is 15.54 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity exports to Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova, and Hungary are forecast to reach 13,316 MWh, and imports to reach 41 MWh.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Moldova
Khmelnytsky
Odesa
Poland
