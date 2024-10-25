Accessibility in Ukraine: Is the country ready for the challenges of war?

$41.320.06
April 3, 07:36 PM

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

April 3, 06:18 PM • 9692 views

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM • 9226 views

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 7922 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 9036 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 6698 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Accessibility in Ukraine: Is the country ready for the challenges of war?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222114 views

Accessibility in Ukraine: Is the country ready for the challenges of war?

Accessibility in Ukraine: Is the country ready for the challenges of war?

Due to the full-scale war unleashed by Russia, the number of people with disabilities in Ukraine is rapidly increasing. These are both veterans who were injured while defending our country from the occupiers and civilians who suffer from constant shelling by Russian terrorists. Providing them with proper and comfortable living conditions should be one of the main tasks of the Ukrainian authorities, along with defense and economic recovery of the state. Currently, the situation with barrier-free access in Ukraine remains difficult, despite some positive developments in recent years, UNN writes.

The increase in the number of people with disabilities caused by the war has further emphasized the importance of addressing this issue. "The number of people with disabilities has increased by more than 300,000, and we understand that these are mainly veterans who have lost their limbs," Larysa Bilozir, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, told .

In her opinion, the issue of accessibility today has become not just a requirement for infrastructure, but a new social norm that reflects concern for people who have lost their health for the sake of the country.

According to Bilozir, today only about a quarter of public buildings in Ukraine meet barrier-free standards. "Although we all talk about this a lot, the statistics are still disappointing. Approximately only a quarter of public buildings meet the accessibility standards," said the MP.

Support of local authorities is important

The Brovary community is one of the positive examples of active work towards barrier-free accessibility. Mayor Ihor Sapozhko notes that the city is developing a program to install lifts for people with disabilities in apartment buildings, which is designed to last for 4-5 years.

"We decided to go with mechanical or electric lifts, as it is not always possible to completely replace the concrete part to equip ramps in old buildings," explained the mayor of Brovary.

The community is also actively working to adapt public spaces. As part of the reconstruction of the city park, areas for people with disabilities were set up, and lifts were installed in lyceums to access bomb shelters. All public institutions in the city are equipped with ramps, and shopping centers have elevators and hygiene rooms.

"All public institutions are accessible to people with disabilities, including lyceums with lifts and ramps. The children's rehabilitation center also has the necessary equipment," said Olena Akopyan, an advisor to the mayor.

She uses a wheelchair herself and notes that in recent years Brovary has made significant progress in terms of barrier-free accessibility. She believes that Brovary's experience can be useful for other cities, as the city government actively cooperates with local residents and NGOs to ensure inclusivity.

Europe is still a long way off

Despite the positive changes, social policy expert Andriy Pavlovsky emphasizes that the situation with barrier-free access in Ukraine is still far from European standards.

"We have not even reached the minimum European level. You can see ramps in the city centers, but there are no ramps on the outskirts," the expert said. He emphasizes that there are almost no state programs to finance such initiatives, so the main burden falls on local budgets.

To improve the situation with barrier-free accessibility, for example, draft law No. 5344-d is being developed, which will oblige state bodies to employ people with disabilities. "This will definitely give an impetus to the understanding that this is important and necessary right now," believes Serhiy Hryvko, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee on Social Protection and Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities and Regulation of the Activities of Their Enterprises and Public Associations.

In the current environment, it is important not only to ensure accessibility at the level of public facilities, but also to involve business and public organizations in this process. There is still a lot of work to be done, but experts say that rapid change requires significant resources and the willingness of society to recognize barrier-free access as one of the main social values.

Thus, the creation of a barrier-free environment in Ukraine will not only improve the living standards of people with disabilities, but also facilitate the integration of all social groups into public life.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPublicationsKyiv region
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
