A Ukrainian record was set in Vinnytsia as part of the Art through Awareness project

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87650 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108738 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151530 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155476 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251481 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174427 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165649 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226514 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35892 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 70091 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 37989 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 31558 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 64062 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251481 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226514 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212478 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238200 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224952 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87650 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 64062 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 70091 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113151 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114033 views
A Ukrainian record was set in Vinnytsia as part of the Art through Awareness project

A Ukrainian record was set in Vinnytsia as part of the Art through Awareness project

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20750 views

In Vinnytsia, as part of the Art Through Awareness project, a Ukrainian record was set, where artists and public figures from different regions came together to create a performance piece called "Synergy of Good and Positive."

In  Vinnytsia, as part of the Art Through Awareness project, a Ukrainian record was set. The organizers of the event received diplomas for the record in the category "For the first time, art". This is reported by the local edition Vinnytsia Press Point, UNN writes.

The uniqueness of this achievement lies in the fact that for the first time artists and public figures from different regions of Ukraine have united to carry out a joint action, a performance expressing the awareness of the meaning of life and uniting to support society, creating the work "Synergy of Good and Positive".

"This exciting union of art and public figures to create a work aimed at supporting society and conveying a positive message is a powerful ideal. Such an initiative can have a significant impact on the way citizens perceive their surroundings, inspiring action and positive change.

The Art through Awareness project can become a real catalyst for change in society. It will allow artists to express their ideas, feelings and observations through art, as well as support civic engagement and mutual assistance. Such a performance can become a symbol of unity and a common desire to improve the world," said Volodymyr Kozyuk, a people's artist from Vinnytsia region.

The eighth plein air "The best artist" 2024 "Places of power of Ukraine - Vinnytsia region" united artists from all over Ukraine to set a record. This plein air is a charity event, as the paintings of famous artists will be sold at auctions, and the proceeds will go to help the military. During the plein air, the participants visited the most famous places in Vinnytsia region, where they created their works.

Image

Famous Vinnytsia residents also contributed to the creation of the canvas: actor and showman Oleksandr Terenchuk, artist and fashion designer Svitlana Terenchuk Svitlana, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Department of Culture Olha Dernova, representatives of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation, and photographer Kostiantyn Revutskyi, Mykola Filonov, head of the Ukrainian Alliance Charitable Foundation and project initiator, Serhii Kudlaenko, head of the city organization of the NGO "We Are Vinnytsia", patrons of the plein air project "The best artist" 2024 "Places of Power of Ukraine - Vinnytsia Region", as well as military personnel from the UK and everyone else.

The first brushstrokes on the canvas were made by a boy named Seraphim, the son of Odesa-based artist Zlata Shyshman, who was born during the full-scale invasion.

A serviceman from  Vinnytsia, Captain Yehor Bolkhovitin, a participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war, who joined the Armed Forces from the first days of the full-scale invasion, also joined the creation of the Record of Ukraine and the writing of the work. He was promoted from platoon commander to reconnaissance group commander. The reconnaissance group spent most of its time deep behind enemy lines, successfully performing combat missions in Donbas.

Image

The project was carried out with the assistance of Serhiy Borzov, the head of the Vinnytsia RMA.

Project organizers and partners: Oleksandr Dombrovsky, Volodymyr Kozyuk, Mykola Filonov, Serhiy Kudlaenko, Oleksiy Zhadeiko, and Yuriy Kotyk.

The partners are the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, the We Are Vinnytsia, the Best Artist,  the In the Heart with Ukraine, and the Mykola Filonov Ukrainian Alliance Charitable Foundation.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyCulture
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
odesaOdesa

