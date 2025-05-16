$41.540.04
A series of explosions rang out in Crimea after reports of drones: an ammunition depot of the occupiers is on fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2410 views

On the night of May 16, explosions rang out in the occupied Crimea in the area of the Belbek and Kacha airfields, as well as over Yalta and Sevastopol. The occupying authorities announced the operation of air defense and the destruction of six UAVs.

A series of explosions rang out in Crimea after reports of drones: an ammunition depot of the occupiers is on fire

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a series of powerful explosions occurred on the night of May 16 and in the morning. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels "Crimean Wind" and the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andriushchenko.

Details 

"Two powerful explosions were heard in Sevastopol, subscribers report," "Crimean Wind" reported at night, specifying that it happened in the area of Belbek and Kacha airfields. And then he added that an explosion was also heard in other places, in particular, in the area of Yalta, Perevalne, in the Simferopol district, in the area of Bakhchisaray, Balaklava, Cape Fiolent, Krasnoperekopsk district.

According to the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andriushchenko, a series of explosions were heard over Yalta and Sevastopol, around 5 am. He pointed out that locals reported bright flashes and a loud rumble in the sky, which triggered alarms in many cars. Explosions were also heard in Alupka, Alushta and Gurzuf, he said.

"The occupation authorities announced the work of air defense - according to the Gauleiter of Sevastopol, Razvozhaev, six UAVs were destroyed over the sea. As always, officially everything is "p,snj" and without losses. And later - detonation in Perevalne!", the statement reads.

"A warehouse of ammunition of military unit No. 12676 caught fire. A series of explosions are heard, plumes of smoke rise into the sky. It is easy to guess what caused the "sudden fire"," Andriushchenko added.

Let us remind you 

Earlier, UNN wrote that on the night of May 3, explosions were heard in the Crimea occupied by the Russians and several regions of the Russian Federation. It was noted that flashes were visible in the sky over Kerch and Feodosia from the Black Sea and the sounds of explosions were heard.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
Yalta
Crimea
Sevastopol
