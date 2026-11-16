A scheme involving the sale of vehicles imported under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, worth UAH 9.1 million, was uncovered in Kharkiv region

$45.430.0450.220.12
enru
03:28 PM • 5560 views
"The person has been confirmed": Robert Pattinson will become the new James BondVideo
Exclusive
03:23 PM • 5730 views
More than 700,000 hectares: the Prosecutor's Office reported on the return of NAAS of Ukraine land to the state
03:14 PM • 4784 views
Trump "had not heard" about the new Starshield restrictions for Ukraine
02:53 PM • 6250 views
The "Ramstein" meeting will take place tomorrow – what needs of Ukraine will Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara present
02:51 PM • 5744 views
Will remain in Division B or be relegated to Division C — preview of Ukraine-Georgia's decisive Nations League matchPhoto
02:34 PM • 9974 views
Who creates the menu and where to complain about low-quality products — how the army procures food for military personnelPhoto
02:13 PM • 10693 views
Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss Ukraine over a working breakfast on November 18
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 13572 views
Could the NABU search have endangered SBU agents: lawyer explains the risks of disclosing classified information
01:59 PM • 11304 views
The roadway has been damaged in at least two places — photos of the Crimean Bridge have appeared onlineVideo
01:52 PM • 9378 views
Kyiv is changing its outdoor lighting schedule — will it be dark in parks, squares, and streets?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
2m/s
76%
753mm
Popular news
Strike on the Crimean Bridge and traffic restrictions have been reported in occupied CrimeaNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 23006 views
EU has decided how to provide Ukraine with another €45 billion - FTNovember 16, 08:20 AM • 21790 views
China, Russia and the US refused to approve the agenda for the Xi, Putin and Trump summit - reportNovember 16, 09:17 AM • 18664 views
EU has approved a record tranche for Ukraine of nearly €8 billionNovember 16, 10:00 AM • 21296 views
In Denmark, thieves stole €130,000 worth of collectible Pokémon cards from a store while threatening people.10:31 AM • 25094 views
Publications
Sanctions against russia and billions of euros for Ukraine: key outcomes of the EU Council meeting on November 1604:01 PM • 262 views
Who creates the menu and where to complain about low-quality products — how the army procures food for military personnelPhoto02:34 PM • 9946 views
Could the NABU search have endangered SBU agents: lawyer explains the risks of disclosing classified information
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 13564 views
Criminal liability for “money mules” and fines for Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers — a new law has come into force in Ukraine01:24 PM • 17075 views
Special benefits proposed for working under shelling: who will be eligible for double service credit and utility bill compensation12:15 PM • 17981 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Friedrich Merz
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
China
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"The person has been confirmed": Robert Pattinson will become the new James BondVideo03:28 PM • 5528 views
A bunker has been put up for auction in Berlin for nearly €400,000 — what the buyer will getPhoto03:05 PM • 2294 views
Xbox urges gamers to take a day off work to play GTA VI Photo03:04 PM • 2050 views
In Denmark, thieves stole €130,000 worth of collectible Pokémon cards from a store while threatening people.10:31 AM • 25232 views
The Ebola outbreak in Congo has almost spiraled out of control – more than 5,500 dead in six monthsNovember 16, 05:52 AM • 32271 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Financial Times
Film
Series

A scheme involving the sale of vehicles imported under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, worth UAH 9.1 million, was uncovered in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Two men are suspected of importing 25 vehicles from Lithuania under the guise of humanitarian aid and selling them for UAH 9.1 million. Nineteen vehicles have been seized.

A scheme involving the sale of vehicles imported under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, worth UAH 9.1 million, was uncovered in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, two men are suspected of illegally importing 25 vehicles from Lithuania under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with their subsequent sale. The total value of the vehicles is estimated at more than UAH 9.1 million. The Prosecutor General’s Office reports this, UNN writes.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, two residents of the Kharkiv region were notified of suspicion of smuggling excise goods on a significant scale (Part 1 of Article 201-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, from November 2025 to November 2026, the men organized the importation from the Republic of Lithuania of 25 used vehicles with a total market value of more than UAH 9.1 million

— the statement says.

The vehicles were declared as free humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, intended for one of the public organizations. This allowed the vehicles to be imported without paying mandatory customs duties.

However, according to the investigation, the men had no intention of handing the vehicles over to the military. Instead, they listed them for sale through a popular online platform, negotiated prices with buyers, and received payment in cash in Ukrainian hryvnias and U.S. dollars.

Under this scheme, BMW, Audi, Volvo, Honda, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Hyundai and other makes of vehicles were imported into Ukraine.

During searches at sites where the vehicles were stored and shown to buyers, law enforcement officers discovered vehicles that, according to the investigation, had been used in the scheme. Twenty-nine vehicles were seized.

Both men were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators are currently identifying other individuals who may have been involved in the illegal importation and sale of the vehicles.

The court ordered pretrial detention for both suspects, with the possibility of bail—more than UAH 2.5 million and UAH 6.5 million, respectively.

Land scam near "Bukovel": nearly 10 hectares of Carpathian forest are being returned to the state14.11.26, 16:48 • 11341 view

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergenciesAuto
Search
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Audi
Toyota
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lithuania