A scheme involving the sale of vehicles imported under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, worth UAH 9.1 million, was uncovered in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, two men are suspected of illegally importing 25 vehicles from Lithuania under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with their subsequent sale. The total value of the vehicles is estimated at more than UAH 9.1 million. The Prosecutor General’s Office reports this, UNN writes.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, two residents of the Kharkiv region were notified of suspicion of smuggling excise goods on a significant scale (Part 1 of Article 201-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, from November 2025 to November 2026, the men organized the importation from the Republic of Lithuania of 25 used vehicles with a total market value of more than UAH 9.1 million — the statement says.

The vehicles were declared as free humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, intended for one of the public organizations. This allowed the vehicles to be imported without paying mandatory customs duties.

However, according to the investigation, the men had no intention of handing the vehicles over to the military. Instead, they listed them for sale through a popular online platform, negotiated prices with buyers, and received payment in cash in Ukrainian hryvnias and U.S. dollars.

Under this scheme, BMW, Audi, Volvo, Honda, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Hyundai and other makes of vehicles were imported into Ukraine.

During searches at sites where the vehicles were stored and shown to buyers, law enforcement officers discovered vehicles that, according to the investigation, had been used in the scheme. Twenty-nine vehicles were seized.

Both men were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators are currently identifying other individuals who may have been involved in the illegal importation and sale of the vehicles.

The court ordered pretrial detention for both suspects, with the possibility of bail—more than UAH 2.5 million and UAH 6.5 million, respectively.

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