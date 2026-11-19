A Russian strike destroyed the entrance of a residential building in Izium: people may be trapped under the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
In Izium, a Russian strike destroyed the entrance of a residential building, injuring two people. People may be trapped under the rubble.
On Thursday, November 19, Russian occupying forces struck a residential building in Izium, Kharkiv region. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
It is currently known that two people were injured. People may be trapped under the rubble. The impact destroyed an entrance. A fire also broke out in an apartment on the fifth floor of the building opposite
He later clarified that 12 people were injured as a result of the strike. Medics are providing assistance to four children.
We remind you
Earlier, UNN reported that three people were injured as a result of an enemy UAV attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, overnight on November 18.
UNN also reported that Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the past day, including overnight, striking substations in three regions.