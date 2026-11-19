Photo: t.me/synegubov

On Thursday, November 19, Russian occupying forces struck a residential building in Izium, Kharkiv region. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

It is currently known that two people were injured. People may be trapped under the rubble. The impact destroyed an entrance. A fire also broke out in an apartment on the fifth floor of the building opposite - Syniehubov noted.

He later clarified that 12 people were injured as a result of the strike. Medics are providing assistance to four children.

We remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that three people were injured as a result of an enemy UAV attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, overnight on November 18.

UNN also reported that Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the past day, including overnight, striking substations in three regions.