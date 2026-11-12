Russian drone struck a high-rise building in Kyiv: there is damage
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, the drone caused a fire spanning the third to sixth floors of the building. Preliminary reports indicate that part of the fifth floor was destroyed.
In Kyiv, a Russian drone struck a high-rise building on November 12, causing a fire on several floors; preliminary reports indicate damage. This was reported by the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, on social media, UNN writes.
In the Solomianskyi district, a UAV strike caused a fire on the third through sixth floors of a nine-story residential building. Preliminary reports indicate partial destruction at the level of the fifth floor
According to him, emergency services are at the scene.
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