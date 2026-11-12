Russian drone struck a high-rise building in Kyiv: there is damage

Illustrative photo

In Kyiv, a Russian drone struck a high-rise building on November 12, causing a fire on several floors; preliminary reports indicate damage. This was reported by the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, on social media, UNN writes.

In the Solomianskyi district, a UAV strike caused a fire on the third through sixth floors of a nine-story residential building. Preliminary reports indicate partial destruction at the level of the fifth floor - Klitschko wrote.

According to him, emergency services are at the scene.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and "Zircon" missiles; 94 of 123 drones neutralized