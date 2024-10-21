A pregnant woman among those injured in Kharkiv: the consequences of Russia's massive strike have been revealed
A massive air strike on Kharkiv injured 13 people, including a pregnant woman. Two districts of the city were hit, and buildings and cars were damaged.
A massive air strike on Kharkiv on the evening of October 20 injured 13 people, including a woman 30 weeks pregnant. The strikes were reported in two districts of the city. The consequences of the attack were shown by the regional prosecutor's office in Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
In Osnovyansky district, the Russian army hit a non-residential building a few meters from a nine-story residential building. An office building, a dry cleaner, a car wash, and more than 20 cars were also damaged.
There, 12 people were reportedly injured: 5 men and 7 women. People have injuries of varying severity and acute stress reactions. One of the victims is 30 weeks pregnant.
There was a hit between a gas station and a service station in Kyivskyi district of the city. A 34-year-old gas station operator was wounded. The blast wave damaged residential buildings.
From the recovered wreckage, law enforcement officers have preliminarily established that the enemy used a FAB-250 from the UMPK to strike the city.
Earlier it was reported that children were among the victims in Kharkiv.
Also in the region , two elderly people died as a result of hostile shelling of Novoplatonivka village yesterday.