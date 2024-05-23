A number of state-owned companies want to go through the process of corporatization - Ministry of Economy

Several state-owned companies have already announced their intention to go through corporatization, which demonstrates the clear benefits and new opportunities that corporate governance offers to the public sector. The completion of this process is expected to attract investments worth billions of hryvnias. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, according to UNN.

According to Oleksiy Sobolev, Deputy Minister of Economy, who spoke at the conference "Corporate Reform - the Way to Transparent and Effective State Property Management," corporate governance reform is one of the criteria for Ukraine's European integration.

This is an opportunity for Ukraine to work according to the rules that apply in other democratic countries. As a result, investor-friendly rules build trust and increase the chances of an investor entering the Ukrainian market. And this allows attracting billions of additional resources and changing strategic state-owned companies for the benefit of the state and Ukrainians - He said.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, who also took part in the event, expressed her opinion on the critical importance of the adoption of the law, which promotes better corporate governance, for reforms and future changes.

Law No. 3587-XI has received broad support from international organizations, including USAID, EBRD, OECD, IMF, European Union and World Bank. Representatives of these organizations attended the conference to discuss the main changes introduced by the law and the next steps for its implementation.

