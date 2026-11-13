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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

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National Academy of Medical Sciences healthcare facility in Kyiv hit in Russian attacks: three patients injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

As a result of the nighttime Russian attack, a healthcare facility of the National Academy of Medical Sciences in Kyiv was damaged. The second floor caught fire, and three patients received medical assistance at the scene.

National Academy of Medical Sciences healthcare facility in Kyiv hit in Russian attacks: three patients injured

A medical facility of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) was damaged as a result of a Russian attack in Kyiv during the night of November 13. Three patients were injured. This was reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Health, writes UNN.

As a result of the nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv, one of the medical facilities of the National Academy of Medical Sciences was damaged

- the Ministry of Health reported.

As noted, a fire broke out in the building, and the second floor was partially destroyed.

Three patients at the medical facility were injured and received medical assistance at the scene. No medical workers were injured. People who were undergoing treatment were transferred from the damaged departments to other departments of the hospital

- the Ministry of Health stated.

Strike on a hospital in Kyiv: one person injured, 37 rescued13.11.26, 07:47 • 2696 views

Julia Shramko

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