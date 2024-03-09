A master who tuned blocked Russian TV channels for clients was arrested in Latvia

In Latvia, a master was arrested for tuning Russian TV channels blocked in the country. He did this at the request of the locals themselves. This is reported by Delfi, according to UNN.

Details

The man was detained, and during the search, devices for receiving and distributing television signals were seized. He is accused of illegal entrepreneurship, which in Latvia is punishable by imprisonment for up to three years or a fine.

Viewers of Russian TV can also be fined 700 euros.

According to Delfi, at least 180 people have become clients of the TV master.

