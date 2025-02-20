A large-scale failure occurred in the work of Nova Poshta: what is known

Today, Nova Poshta experienced a large-scale technical failure. Customers cannot receive or send parcels in the branches, and the mobile application is also unavailable, UNN writes, citing social media.

Details

Users on social media are reporting that the Nova Poshta app is down. In addition, customers cannot send or receive parcels at the company's branches.

The company confirmed the problem and said it was working to fix it as soon as possible. The reasons for the failure have not yet been disclosed.