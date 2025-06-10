A judge from Poltava was dismissed for trying to influence the decision of a colleague

The High Council of Justice dismissed a judge of the Poltava Court of Appeal for committing a significant disciplinary offense. This is reported by UNN citing NABU.

The disciplinary complaint was based on evidence obtained during the pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office found that the judge tried to influence her colleague to make the "necessary" decision regarding a third party.

In March 2025, the Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice took into account the arguments of the investigation and brought the judge to disciplinary action, namely, the dismissal of the judge from office.

